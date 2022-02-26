Nebraska Extension offering garden classes throughout March

Have you ever wanted to learn how to grow your own vegetable transplants and flowering bedding plants, but did not have a greenhouse or supplies to make that goal happen?

Nebraska Extension is hosting a work shop on vegetable transplanting and flowering bedding plants at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the Nebraska Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road.

Growing plants from seeds indoors is a fun way to grow the vegetable and flowering bedding plants of your choice that may not be available locally, Extension said in a press release. In this class, participants will be able to learn to time when to start seeds indoors, materials and equipment needed to start seeds indoor successfully, and prepare plants to be raised outdoors. Participants can bring the seeds of their choice to grow, or raise seeds that have already been identified to be grown for established Extension projects.

This class is the beginning of a series of classes where participants can monitor the growth of the plants and learn growing problem-solving tips. The class will also meet at 5:30 p.m. March 17 and March 24. Seeds growing equipment, seed germinating media, and greenhouse bench space will be provided for this program to all participants. Participants will also be able to check in on the growing progress of the plants beyond the class dates by scheduling times to visit with the Extension Office.

To register for this class, and the follow up growing classes, go to forms.gle/2RJFQyDHrBSjdUL7A and submit the registration form by March 8. Make check payments payable to the University of Nebraska.

For more information on the “Growing Your Own Veggies and Bedding Plants” classes contact David Lott at dlott2@unl.edu or contact the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.