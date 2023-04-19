Are you are planning to preserve fruits and vegetables from your garden? The USDA recommends pressure canner gauges be tested regularly for accuracy.

Pressure canner lids with the attached weighted or dial gauge can be brought to the Nebraska Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte throughout the summer. The cost for testing is $5 per lid.

Plan to leave your gauge as testing times will vary. You may be asked to pick up your canner no later than 4 p.m. the following day.

For more information or questions, call the Extension Office at 308-532-2683 or email Brenda Aufdenkamp at baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.