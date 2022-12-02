Nebraska Extension offers some crop residue considerations

With harvest wrapping up for most producers across the area, some are busy baling crop residue for livestock feed or bedding. Others may have already planted a cover crop to help prevent wind or water erosion.

Many producers will be moving cattle out onto corn and soybean stubble to graze over the winter months. While lots of producers in this area of the state have cattle, some do not, which makes it difficult to incorporate the benefits of grazing into your operation.

UNL’s Crop Residue Exchange website allows producers with land to connect with producers that have cattle. Row-crop producers can create an account and list available cropland on an interactive map and enter information about their ground, including type of residue, fencing, water availability and how long they would be willing to have cattle graze.

Cattle producers can also create an account and connect with row-crop producers that would be interested in having their fields grazed. Sometimes landowners may only list one site but have several pivots or sections available for grazing. Reach out to interested landowners listed on the website to see what kind of agreement can be reached.

One question over the past couple weeks is how much a landowner should charge to a cattle producer to graze their stalks. The answer is never simple because a lot of it comes down to preference and what mutual agreement can be reached.

Some questions to consider when negotiating a rental price includes are we charging per day or per acre? Who provides water or fencing? How much work will each party put into this agreement?

It’s understandable that landowners may ask for more rent due to increased input costs. However, if the tenant is doing all the work, make sure to consider that when negotiating an equitable price.

Extension Offices may have local cash rental rates to help the decision-making process, but it might also be helpful to talk to your local ag lender to see what they think is equitable, too.

Ultimately, the exact price will have to be negotiated for each unique situation and landlord-tenant. When agreeing on a price, make sure to get it in writing including responsibilities for each party and beginning/ending dates for grazing so there’s no question when spring field prep gets underway. The Crop Residue Exchange website includes a lease agreement template, stocking rate tools and crop residue grazing rates.

Another thing to remember when renting out corn stalks or finding fields to graze this winter is to check any pesticide labels used this past growing season to determine grazing restrictions. A select list of these grazing restrictions can be found in the “2022 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management” in Nebraska publication (EC130) in the “Forage, Feed, and Grazing Restrictions for Row Crop Herbicides” section.

If the label doesn’t specify any grazing restrictions but you want to be on the safe side, use the pre-harvest interval for the amount of time to wait before grazing corn stalks. It’s always best to double check and be on the safe side before renting out or grazing stalks this fall.

For more information, go to cropresidueexchange.unl.edu.