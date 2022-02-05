Nebraska Extension offers tips for attracting birds to your yard

Attracting and feeding outdoor birds is a favorite winter pastime for many. Watching the different species from a home or office window can bring cheer on cold and dreary days. By providing feed and water during the winter, birds know where a reliable food source is available, especially when food options become more limited in cold and harsh weather.

Here are a few simple tips, provided by Nebraska Extension, to consider when feeding and attracting our feathered friends that can lead to repeat visits, not just in the winter, but all year long.

» Choose a birdfeeder that is easy to clean and mount outdoors. The three most common are platform, hanging tube and suet types. Feeder construction and price will greatly vary, along with the type of feeders for grain and suet type of feed. Certain feeders are designed specifically for different bird species such as finches, woodpeckers, etc.

» To help avoid birds from accidently flying into home and office window glass, place feeders within three feet of windows so birds will slow to land on the feeders and realize that the window glass is a barrier and not an opening to fly into.