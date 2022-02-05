Nebraska Extension offers tips for attracting birds to your yard

Attracting and feeding outdoor birds is a favorite winter pastime for many. Watching the different species from a home or office window can bring cheer on cold and dreary days. By providing feed and water during the winter, birds know where a reliable food source is available, especially when food options become more limited in cold and harsh weather.
Here are a few simple tips, provided by Nebraska Extension, to consider when feeding and attracting our feathered friends that can lead to repeat visits, not just in the winter, but all year long.
» Choose a birdfeeder that is easy to clean and mount outdoors. The three most common are platform, hanging tube and suet types. Feeder construction and price will greatly vary, along with the type of feeders for grain and suet type of feed. Certain feeders are designed specifically for different bird species such as finches, woodpeckers, etc.
» To help avoid birds from accidently flying into home and office window glass, place feeders within three feet of windows so birds will slow to land on the feeders and realize that the window glass is a barrier and not an opening to fly into.
» Feeders should be placed within 10 feet of protective shrubs and trees where birds perch and congregate. By placing feeders in a place of cover during cold weather, they will be more likely to visit them and eat.
» The composition and price of bird feed greatly varies depending on the birds you will attract. For example, nyjer thistle seed will attract different types of finch species: while chickadees, woodpeckers and blue jays like suet feed. Special songbird mixes are also available to attract cardinals, a favorite species for many bird watchers.
» Replace bird feed as it disappears from the feeders and when feeds become wet and moldy. Clean out feeders when mold appears with hot water and soap, and dry completely before placing it back outside with feed.
» Store excess bird feed in sealed containers in a cool, dry place to keep the feed fresh, and to avoid mold and rodent feeding.
» Offer water in the winter in shallow trays or bowls as cold weather can severely limit access to water for outdoor birds to drink. Place water sources in areas near the feeders, and up off the ground where cats cannot pounce on the birds as they drink.
For more information on winter feeding outdoor birds, please send an e-mail message to dlott2@unl.edu for questions in English and Spanish. For calls in English, contact the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.