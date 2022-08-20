Nebraska Extension to offer ServSafe manager food safety training

Recent foodborne illness outbreaks have many people concerned about the safety of the food we eat. Foodservice workers who would like to update their food safety knowledge and skills are invited to attend a workshop on Oct. 19 in Lexington, according to a press release.

The ServSafe manager food safety training course will be hosted at the Dawson County Extension Office at 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington. The class will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Certification by the National Restaurant Association is given to those who complete the training and pass certification requirements. The program will be presented by University of Nebraska Extension professionals.

There is a fee for the class which includes the course manual and certification exam. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is due by Sept. 28. Contact the Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501 for a program brochure and registration form, or find it online at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson.