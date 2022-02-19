Nebraska Extension: Utilizing seasonal produce sales

It feels like food prices are rising every time you go to the store. If you are like me, I watch for the foods we like on sale. Think seasonal produce sales and some easy preservation steps to enjoy the best flavor, nutrition and lower prices. Great sources of seasonal produce include planting a garden, shopping a local farmers market or your local grocery store.

Capitalize on the great summer flavors by growing or purchasing in-season produce, fruits and vegetables when they are at a lower price. Most produce can be preserved using one of four different methods: dehydrating, pickling/fermenting, freezing or canning. Details on preserving foods with any of these four methods can be found at food.unl.edu/food-preservation.

Preserve and store produce by first thinking how you may use it in the off season. Preserve it in the quantities you will need for that purpose. Such as, a recipe may call for a specific cup amount. This is important if you are freezing fruits to later make into jam or jelly, as the fruit will measure different, when thawed. While dehydrating fruit that may be used later as a snack. Pack snack-size bags for quick and easy retrieval from the pantry.