Nebraska Extension webinar to cover tax law changes in agriculture

Nebraska Extension will present a webinar at noon Thursday.
As farmers and ranchers prepare to file 2020 taxes, updates to tax law are important to be aware of. The webinar will provide a summary of these changes, including many new considerations under the CARES Act, and discuss how they impact tax returns for the year.
The webinar is part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.
Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.
