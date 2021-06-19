Nebraska Extension weed management field day is Wednesday

LINCOLN — Growers, crop consultants, ag professionals and Extension educators are encouraged to attend Nebraska Extension’s weed management field day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Clay Center.

The field day will include on-site demonstrations of herbicides for weed control in corn, sorghum and soybean. An early morning demonstration will focus on weed control in soybeans, followed by a demonstration of projects for weed control in corn and sorghum.

“A number of projects will be demonstrated during the field day, including weed control in XtendFlex soybean, Enlist Soybean and herbicide-resistant sorghum,” said Extension Weed Management Specialist Amit Jhala.

Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units are available.

There is no cost to attend the field day, but participants are asked to register at agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.

The South Central Agricultural Laboratory is 4½ miles west of the intersection of Highways 14 and 6, or 12½ miles east of Hastings on Highway 6. GPS coordinates of the field day site is 40.57539, -98.13776.