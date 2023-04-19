Last spring in 2022, the Eustis-Farnam eighth, ninth and 10th graders started participating in Nebraska Extension’s "Next Chapter" program, a four-part series college/job readiness 4-H program that can be offered to any youth beginning their eighth-grade year.

Throughout high school, Next Chapter scholars engage in a variety of events, activities and curriculum where they will participate in career exploration, develop research skills and experience a variety of learning methods to help them transition to and succeed in college and/or the workplace.

Those who complete all four years can have their University of Nebraska college admission application fee waived if they choose to apply to one of the University of Nebraska colleges.

Nebraska Career and Technical Education/Career Readiness standards are met using this free Nebraska Extension 4-H program.

Recently Nebraska Extension Educator Kathy Burr finished meeting with the Eustis-Farnam eighth-10th graders to complete this year’s lessons. To cover all the material, she meets with the students for four sessions per year.

Each grade covers different topics:

Eighth grade

Create a "SMART" goal for themselves.

Prepare and present their elevator speech about themselves.

Learn why service learning and community service will help them.

Ninth grade

Time management, note taking, reading and study skills.

Motivation activities and discuss why they procrastinate on some things.

Mental health wellness activities.

Communication skills.

10th grade

Research post-secondary opportunities.

Complete a job application, and the importance of resumes.

Practice interview skills.

Discuss mental health skills to cope in a healthy manner.

11th grade

How to write a personal statement.

Money management, scholarships and financial aid.

Professionalism.

Connect with their future.