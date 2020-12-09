Nebraska Farm Bureau elects McHargue as new president

“It’s extremely important Nebraska Farm Bureau works to foster an environment that creates opportunities for our members and our communities to be successful. That starts with relationships. I’ll be placing a high priority on meeting with key stakeholders from across the state to reinforce the value of the work being done by our state’s farmers and ranchers, sharing our organization’s policy positions, and finding areas we can work together to advance and grow Nebraska,” McHargue said.

Among other priorities, McHargue pointed to a strong desire to find ways to increase direct engagement and communication with farmers and ranchers to hear their thoughts and ideas, in addition to continuing Farm Bureau’s focus on finding ways to help young farmers and ranchers and the next generation of farm and ranch leaders.

McHargue and his wife Judi have four adult children and six grandchildren with another grandchild on the way.

In addition to electing a new president, delegates also elected others to lead the organization.

Sherry Vinton, an Arthur County Farm Bureau member, was elected to replace McHargue as the organization’s first vice president. Vinton and her husband Chris operate a cow-calf operation near Whitman.