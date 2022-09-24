 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Farm Bureau leader selected to advise CFTC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau members across the country will have a seat at the table advising the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission with the appointment of Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue to serve on the Agricultural Advisory Committee.

“Mark McHargue will join the CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee at an important time,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “His experience with both farming and financial services makes him well suited to advise on issues facing agriculture including climate, sustainability and crypto currency. He will be a strong representative for AFBF and America’s farmers.”

In this role, McHargue will help facilitate communication between the CFTC and the agricultural community, including Farm Bureau members and leaders, Nebraska Farm Bureau said in a press release. He will also provide insight and recommendations to the CFTC.

“The job of U.S. farmers and ranchers is more complex than ever," McHargue said. "Aside from producing the food, fiber and fuel for our nation and world, they must be conservationists, accountants, geneticists, agronomists and even marketing specialists, to name a few.”

Once confirmed, McHargue will represent AFBF and NEFB on the AAC for a two-year term.

