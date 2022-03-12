Nebraska Farm Bureau reminds citizens to claim property tax credit

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau and Gov. Pete Ricketts are reminding Nebraskans to claim their property tax relief through the state’s refundable income tax credit based on property taxes paid to K-12 schools according to a press release. Ricketts and Nebraska Farm Bureau were strong advocates for the Legislature’s passage of LB 1107 in 2020, which established the new credit to provide property tax relief for owners of real property.

“LB 1107 delivered historic property tax relief for Nebraska’s hardworking men and women,” Ricketts said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said those who were unaware or opted not to claim the credit last year can still do so. They will want to take a closer look when filing their taxes this year, due to the significant increase in state dollars allocated for the tax relief in 2021. Last year, on average, Nebraskans could expect to see tax relief equivalent to 6% of the property taxes they paid to K-12 schools through the credit. This year that tax relief is equivalent to more than 25%.

“We estimate on average the tax credits will be worth $718 per household in property tax relief for residential property owners,” McHargue said. “Finding how much the credit is worth to you is as simple as grabbing your property tax statement, finding the amount of taxes you paid to local schools based on the real property you own, such as your home, farm, or commercial business and multiplying that amount by 25%.”

Nebraska Farm Bureau has developed a three-step guide to help Nebraskans claim the credit, which is available on the Nebraska Farm Bureau website at nefb.org. Nebraskans can also visit the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s website at revenue.nebraska.gov for more information.

“Providing property tax relief continues to be one of my highest priorities as Governor, and that priority is shared by the Nebraska Farm Bureau. While we want Nebraskans to claim the credit and secure their tax relief, there is more work left to do,” Ricketts said.

The Nebraska Legislature is currently considering legislation (LB 723) introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to ensure the amount of state dollars allocated to the refundable income tax credit for property taxes paid to schools stays at or near its current funding levels and does not roll back to a lower amount in future years. The legislature is currently dedicating $548 million in funding to the tax relief program.

“I encourage Nebraskans to let their state senator know that property tax relief must continue to be a top priority and that means ensuring that funding for this tax relief program continues to grow, not go backwards,” Ricketts said.

In echoing the governor’s support, McHargue noted that Nebraskans can also help protect the property tax relief provided by the state by encouraging their peers serving on local government and school boards to hold the line on spending, particularly in areas where property valuations have climbed significantly, creating a windfall allowing those entities to collect more property taxes.

“Controlling spending at the local level is key to reducing property taxes and preventing erosion of the property tax relief the Legislature has provided through the tax credit for property taxes paid to schools,” McHargue said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Governor Ricketts, the Legislature and local elected leaders to provide property tax relief for Nebraskans.”