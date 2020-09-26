Nebraska Farm Bureau reminds state, safety first during harvest

LINCOLN — With fall here and the COVID-19 pandemic still happening, it is a year no one will soon forget. Students may or may not be back in the classroom and we all may be either working from home or may be back at the office. But farmers and ranchers are working to move cattle and to start on harvest.

As the uncertainty of 2020 lingers through the year, this is a time when drivers need to slow down and pay more attention on farms, ranches and on roads and highways.

Nebraska Farm Bureau is offering a number of tips with more slow-moving machines on the roads:

» Farmers: Get plenty of rest and slow down to avoid accidents on the farm. Don’t hurry through equipment repairs, take your time with backing up large pieces of machinery, keep your hands away and don’t wear loose clothing around moving auger parts.

» Drivers: Drive without distractions. We hear it all the time: Don’t text or check your smartphone while driving. But distracted driving continues to be a leading cause of vehicular accident and during harvest time it could be especially dangerous as there may be more slow-moving vehicles on our roads and highways.