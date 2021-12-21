Nebraska Farm Bureau sets policy, elects leaders at annual meeting

Delegates also adopted several policies related to cybersecurity, backing resolutions to invest in the infrastructure needed to defend against cyber-attacks and encouraging the U.S. government to work across agencies to protect the country and businesses.

“As recent cyberattacks have hit agricultural processors, farmers and ranchers want to ensure that officials at the state and federal level take necessary action to secure and protect producer and company data. A secure food production and processing sector is vital to the economic future of our state and county,” McHargue said.

With environmental markets emerging, voting delegates discussed and adopted policy to be proactive in conservation by researching best management practices and nutrient management. Delates also backed measures to support young and beginning farmers through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s NextGen program.

“Our delegates covered several issues that make a difference in the lives of farmers, ranchers, and all Nebraskans. Their work is critical to not only shaping the future of agriculture, but the prosperity of our entire state,” McHargue said.