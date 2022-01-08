Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Governmental Relations Department has hired Andrew Dunkley as director of state governmental relations. Kelly Duryea has also been hired as the north central regional manager.

Dunkley is a York County Farm Bureau member. He grew up in northern New York and Colorado and is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies and a minor in journalism and mass communications. He has worked as a regional field director for the Colorado Republican Committee, served as a legislative aide for the Colorado General Assembly and was a regional director for Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Recently, Dunkley served as a senior external affairs manager for government affairs consulting firms Pac/West in Denver and Strategic Elements remotely. He and his wife moved to Bradshaw in April in search of a better, rural quality of life for their 3-year-old daughter, Elliot; 2-year-old son, Fletcher; and 6-month-old daughter, Sloane.