Nebraska FBLA chapters recognized at national leadership conference

More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, according to a press release.
Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.
During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia.
This year’s theme was “Aspire.”
Nebraska members brought home 17 Top Ten awards.
Maywood FBLA was among the winners of the Lead4Change Challenge, where they won prize money for their non-profit organization and technology products for their school.
Sandhills FBLA won the FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award, Chapter Challenge Award, Gold Seal of Merit Chapter Award.
Broken Bow and McPherson County won the On the Road to Nationals Award recognitions.