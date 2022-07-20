Nebraska FBLA members win national awards

More than 400 Nebraska students, advisers and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Chicago. Nebraska FBLA middle school and high school members competed June 29 to July 2 in 79 competitive events and Nebraska FBLA Collegiate members competed June 24 to 27 in 47 competitive events. More than 12,000 FBLA members from 48 states, as well as U.S. territories and international chapters, attended the conference.

Students attended learning sessions with industry leaders, elected a national student officer team, and more than 700 middle school students, 8200 high school students, and nearly 600 college students competed in a variety of national events. The National Leadership Conference is the culmination of students’ hard work over the previous academic year and an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom.

Nebraska members brought home 98 top-10 awards. The Telegraph area top-10 award winners are:

Middle school awards

10th place

Middle level multimedia and website development: Dallas Grunden and Jaylee Sellers from Maywood Middle School.

High school awards

Seventh place

Management information systems: Gage Waterhouse and Zack Holloway from Broken Bow High School.

Eighth place

Accounting II: Justin Johnson from Broken Bow High School.

10th place

Agribusiness: Mekenna Fisher from Sutherland High School.

Collegiate awards

Seventh place

Administrative support technology: Cindy Howard from McCook Community College.

Ninth place

Administrative support technology: Maira Ahilon-Calmo from McCook Community College.

Business law: Maira Ahilon-Calmo and Cindy Howard from McCook Community College.

10th place

Desktop publishing: Leslie Hernandez from McCook Community College.

The following teams and individuals qualified for finals and were among the top 15 finalists:

Collegiate Top 15

Hospitality management: Hannah Willis and Cindy Howard from McCook Community College.

Other national awards and recognitions

March of Dimes fundraising

Second place top fundraising state — Nebraska FBLA High School.

Gold Seal Chapter Award, merit

Dundy County Stratton High School.

Sandhills High School.