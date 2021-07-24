Nebraska FCCLA members recognized during Leadership Conference

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted the organization’s first-ever hybrid National Leadership Conference. More than 4,500 students from around the country got a taste of normalcy at this year’s National Leadership Conference, which ran June 27 to July 2.
The conference was hosted in a hybrid format, with participants attending in-person in Nashville, Tennessee, and virtually from across the country. After over a year of health mandates, social distancing and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members were ready to reunite in person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
Nebraska had more than 70 students and advisers attend the conference in Nashville with another 160 participants taking part virtually.
“Those attending virtually could experience the conference very similarly to those attending in-person, and however members participated, they were still able to grow as individuals and leaders,” said Kaylee Hilbers, 2021-22 Nebraska State FCCLA president.
“Beyond Measure” was the theme for the conference. Not only have members been encouraged to lead, advocate, educate, grow and influence beyond measure in the past year, they were also challenged to define what it means to “Be Me.” Throughout the ups and downs of the 2020-21 school year, FCCLA members had the opportunity to live out the themes through various local, state and national FCCLA projects, conferences and experiences. The hybrid National Leadership Conference was the culminating event of the year, meant to celebrate successes and provide opportunities for continued growth.
Rebekka Jay, a senior at Logan View Junior/Senior High School, was one of 25 National Officer Candidates vying for a position on the 2021-22 National Executive Council. Even though Jay was not selected to serve as a national officer during the upcoming year, the experience of serving as a National Officer Candidate was a major honor.
Nebraska had one chapter selected as National Program Award winner. The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter’s Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety National Program project was selected as runner-up, receiving a $500 award for their efforts to increase seat belt usage in their school and educating elementary students about the importance of wearing seat belts. Their chapter was also the recipient of the state-level FACTS award, which included a $1,000 cash prize.
Howells-Dodge FCCLA was also recognized as one of six Lead4Change Spring 2021 Challenge winners and received a $10,000 grant for a non-profit of their choice. As part of their project, Howells-Dodge FCCLA members worked to help children develop a love for books and reading through Literature for Littles.
The 2021 Spirit of Advising Award was given to Kimberly Scarborough from Neligh-Oakdale Junior/Senior High School, who is serving as the Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors Chairperson. This is an honor bestowed on only one FCCLA Chapter Adviser from each state. Kimberly was also recognized as a Master Adviser during the conference.
In addition to the many learning and networking experiences at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related competitive events, also known as Students Taking Action with Recognition Events were offered.
Nebraska had 184 members compete in the national STAR Event competition, earning 85 Gold medals, 90 Silver Medals, and 9 Bronze medals. The area winners are as follows:
First Place:
» Alexz Rodriquez, Overton: Teach & Train, level 2, gold.
Second Place:
» Deakon Lauby, Overton: Career Investigation, level 1, gold.
» Abby Lawton, Overton: National Programs in Action, level 3, gold.
Fourth Place:
» Jaelynn Roberts, Overton: National Programs in Action, level 1, gold.
Fifth Place:
» Aspen Henderson & Koda Pell, Medicine Valley: FCCLA Chapter Website, level 2, gold.
Sixth Place:
» Jena Spady, Garden County: Leadership, level 2, gold.
Eighth Place:
» Sydney Howerter, Madelyn Spaulding, & Kelsey Shotkoski, Cozad: Chapter Service Project Display, level 2, silver.