Nebraska FCCLA members recognized during Leadership Conference

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted the organization’s first-ever hybrid National Leadership Conference. More than 4,500 students from around the country got a taste of normalcy at this year’s National Leadership Conference, which ran June 27 to July 2.

The conference was hosted in a hybrid format, with participants attending in-person in Nashville, Tennessee, and virtually from across the country. After over a year of health mandates, social distancing and virtual learning, FCCLA’s student members were ready to reunite in person to participate in professional development opportunities, career exploration and youth leadership sessions aimed at advancing families, careers and communities through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Nebraska had more than 70 students and advisers attend the conference in Nashville with another 160 participants taking part virtually.

“Those attending virtually could experience the conference very similarly to those attending in-person, and however members participated, they were still able to grow as individuals and leaders,” said Kaylee Hilbers, 2021-22 Nebraska State FCCLA president.