 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Game and Parks offers virtual Growing Up WILD Jan. 12
0 comments

Nebraska Game and Parks offers virtual Growing Up WILD Jan. 12

  • 0

LINCOLN — Those looking for more ideas on using nature in the classroom are invited to a virtual educator workshop Jan. 12 that focuses on engaging young children in nature through discovery and science, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

Growing Up WILD is a high-quality, easy-to-use guide for all educators, after-school program leaders and in-home daycare providers who work with children ages 3 through 7. Growing Up WILD involves social, emotional, physical and cognitive domains to foster learning in all areas.

Registration is required for this Zoom workshop. Go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the registration link.

For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear how the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News