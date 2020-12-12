Nebraska Game and Parks offers virtual Growing Up WILD Jan. 12

LINCOLN — Those looking for more ideas on using nature in the classroom are invited to a virtual educator workshop Jan. 12 that focuses on engaging young children in nature through discovery and science, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

Growing Up WILD is a high-quality, easy-to-use guide for all educators, after-school program leaders and in-home daycare providers who work with children ages 3 through 7. Growing Up WILD involves social, emotional, physical and cognitive domains to foster learning in all areas.

Registration is required for this Zoom workshop. Go to calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the registration link.

For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.