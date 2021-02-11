Nebraska High School Theater Academy, Jimmy Awards announce 2021 dates

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts will welcome Nebraska’s theater students back to Omaha at 7:30 p.m. on June 7 for the Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase. This year’s event will be held outdoors at the Holland Performing Arts Center and will feature both live and digital performances.

The annual NHSTA showcase recognizes the work of Nebraska theater students and educators on stage and behind-the-scenes. Awards given include top individual, ensemble performances and more. Two students will be selected to represent Nebraska at the Broadway League’s National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, in an online performance held July 15.

“We look forward to bringing Nebraska students and educators together both online and in-person to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Kathleen Lawler Hustead, O-pa associate director of education.

The Nebraska High School Theater Academy supports theater programs by connecting students and teachers to Broadway. More than 8,000 middle and high school students from more than 80 schools participate in the program which features year-round learning opportunities for students, including master classes, workshops, professional performance feedback and more.