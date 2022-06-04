Nebraska Investment Finance Authority awarded grant to finance housing

LINCOLN — Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is one of six agencies in the country awarded funding from the National Council of State Housing Agencies to develop strategic partnerships with hospitals and other health organizations to finance affordable housing.

The grants are the foundation of the NCSHA-sponsored Healthy Housing, Healthy Communities partnerships initiative, which aims to leverage the state Housing Finance Agency role at the center of the affordable housing system to address the worsening housing affordability crisis in America, according to a press release.

Together with Bryan Health, Community Development Resources, the Community Health Endowment and other stakeholders, NIFA will partner to bring opportunities to immigrant families, encouraging second generation immigrants to explore health care education and career paths through the Lincoln Public Schools’ Bryan Focus Program, which combines high behavioral and academic expectation with innovative teaching design.