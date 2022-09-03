Nebraska LEAD announces 2022-24 fellows

LINCOLN — Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Group 41 participants have been announced by the program’s director Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.

The newest members of Nebraska's premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska, according to a press release.

"I am excited to get started with them as it appears that Class 41 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state. Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state, and beyond," Hejny said.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14 to 16 day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers, and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment/potential, natural resources, energy, communication, agricultural policy/finance, international trade, Nebraska’s political process, social/cultural issues, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 13 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska LEAD fellows:

Arthur: Karina Christensen.

Atkinson: Amber Shane.

Battle Creek: Brian Schwartz.

Beatrice: Abby Lineweber.

Brady: Steve Vaughn .

Dickens: Caleb Ayers.

Gordon: Anna Shadbolt.

Hebron: Lance Pachta.

Imperial: Jakob Burke, Jon Lechtenberg.

Kearney: Makayla Fox, Rhett Montgomery.

Kimball: Jamie Bright.

Lincoln: Tyler Wellman.

Milford: Allissa Troyer.

North Bend: Joe Ruskamp.

North Loup: Luke Zangger.

Omaha: Easton Eggers.

Primrose: Amanda Mogensen.

Scribner: Chris Beerbohm.