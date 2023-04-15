People are invited to complete a survey to provide custom service rate information for Nebraska’s livestock industry.

Many farmers look to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension to learn prevailing custom farming rates. This new survey will provide similar information for the state’s livestock industry.

Both people who provide the services and those who pay for them are invited to complete the survey.

The deadline for completing the survey is Thursday. It takes only a few minutes to complete and is available online at cap.unl.edu/customrates/livestock.

Services covered in the survey include charges for pasture maintenance, fencing and trenching services, livestock processing fees and yardage rates, hauling fees, custom feed preparation, haying services, facility and equipment rental rates, manure pumping, hauling and application charges.

Even if only one or a few custom services are utilized or performed by an individual operation, providing the rate information is important, according to a press release from UNL Extension.

Individual survey responses are kept anonymous and confidential. Only district and state ranges and averages will be published.

The results will be released in the third quarter of this year.