Nebraska Machinery Co. is celebrating 85 years in business. Since July 1938, when Nebraska Machinery Company was appointed the Caterpillar distributor for western Nebraska, the company has grown from its first North Platte location to a multilocation entity today, the company said in a press release.

Nebraska Machinery Company is celebrating this milestone year by reflecting on the achievements and lessons of the first 85 years.

“As a company whose commitment to communities in Nebraska and beyond, Nebraska Machinery Company plans to continue to invest in its facilities and people to drive economic growth in the state,” the release said.

As Nebraska continues to prosper, with an estimated construction spending over 3.1 billion in 2022, the need to support the economic growth with skilled trade personnel continues to rise.

“As a part of our commitment to Build Nebraska, Nebraska Machinery Co., is proud to support our communities with top-of-line Caterpillar equipment, seven comprehensive service facilities and dedicated service and support personnel,” said Dustin Weeter, vice president of Nebraska Machinery Company. “We look forward to continuing to aid in the professional development of skilled tradespeople and support the state’s ongoing need for a comprehensive line of construction equipment and technology, parts, rental equipment and service that are vital to continued growth.”