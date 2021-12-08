 Skip to main content
Nebraska Medicaid seeks community feedback on managed care contracts
LINCOLN — Kevin Bagley, director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care within the Department of Health and Human Services, has announced a statewide listening tour for Medicaid’s managed care program. The tour will begin Jan. 11, 2022, and will stop at five locations throughout the state.

Nebraska Medicaid will be procuring new contracts for the capitated managed care program, Heritage Health, in 2022. As part of this process, the Medicaid team wants to gather input from community members who would like to share their experiences with Medicaid’s current health plans.

This valuable feedback will help Medicaid develop its next managed care contracts. These listening sessions will take place at the following locations:

» Lincoln: 4 to 5 p.m., Jan. 11, Nebraska State Office Building — Room LLB (Lower Level), 301 Centennial Mall South.

» Omaha: 5 to 6 p.m., Jan. 13, Omaha Public Library, Benson Branch — Meeting Room, 6015 Binney St.

» Virtual: 10 to 11 a.m. CT Jan. 18, hosted via WebEx, a link to the meeting and an up to date copy of the schedule can be found at dhhs.ne.gov/pages/nebraska-medicaid-seeks-community-feedback-on-programs.aspx.

» Norfolk: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 20, Norfolk Public Library — meeting room A, 308 W. Prospect Ave.

» Scottsbluff: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Scottsbluff High School — board room, 313 E. 27th St.

» Kearney: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Kearney Public Library — South Platte room, 2020 First Ave.

