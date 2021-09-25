Nebraska nonprofit extends access to PTSD services to healthcare workers

OMAHA — What began as a mission to support active military, veterans and families afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder has now grown into an effort that includes Nebraska’s frontline healthcare workers who are experiencing symptoms. Through At Ease USA, an independently funded nonprofit, those impacted by PTSD can receive confidential, research-based and cost-effective treatment, according to a press release from the organization.
“People often associate PTSD with the those who served in combat, and there certainly is an elevated risk with men and women currently serving in the military, veterans and their loved ones,” said Gail Williams, Board president of At Ease USA. “However, we know that PTSD doesn’t discriminate. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on frontline healthcare workers and, as the delta variant surges, they’re again battling exhaustion and struggling mentally.”
A recent study shows concerning rates of depression and PTSD among the nation’s healthcare workers. The study, conducted by the Yale School of Public Health, found that nearly one-quarter (22.8%) of all healthcare workers showed signs of probable PTSD, including burnout, nightmares, insomnia and lack of motivation.
“It’s also a difficult time for many war veterans. The recent events in Afghanistan are causing some veterans to relive trauma from past deployments, so we’ve seen an uptick of people reaching out for help over the past few weeks,” Williams said. “In our experience we know that oftentimes people are hesitant to seek treatment, because they believe it could impact their careers or reputation. This stigma is the primary obstacle to accessing treatment — and it’s the reason that our program is completely confidential.”
AEU’s statewide network of experienced mental health professionals employ many approaches to address PTSD, including Attention Training. Developed in partnership with Creighton University and Tel Aviv University, Attention Training is a new, noninvasive, web-based software that changes disrupted threat processing associated with PTSD without any need to discuss or relive traumatic events.
“This is really cutting-edge treatment,” Williams said. “It’s not like traditional therapy. It takes ten minutes per appointment and has proven to reduce PTSD symptoms in just four to eight sessions.”
AEU’s network of providers can be found in locations across Nebraska, including Broken Bow, Gothenburg, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, Loup City, North Platte and the Omaha metro.
AEU is also hosting two upcoming events:
» The Facing PTSD Together Conference will be Oct. 15 at Omaha’s Scott Conference Center. Offered for mental health professionals, the keynote speaker will be Dr. Kevin Nadal, professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York.
» The 2021 AEU Annual Luncheon will be Oct. 20, at Omaha’s CHI Health Center. Open to the public, this year’s keynote speaker is General Lori Robinson, USAF (Ret.).
For registration/ticket details or for more information about AEU’s services and preferred providers visit ateaseusa.org.