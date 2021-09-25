Nebraska nonprofit extends access to PTSD services to healthcare workers

OMAHA — What began as a mission to support active military, veterans and families afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder has now grown into an effort that includes Nebraska’s frontline healthcare workers who are experiencing symptoms. Through At Ease USA, an independently funded nonprofit, those impacted by PTSD can receive confidential, research-based and cost-effective treatment, according to a press release from the organization.

“People often associate PTSD with the those who served in combat, and there certainly is an elevated risk with men and women currently serving in the military, veterans and their loved ones,” said Gail Williams, Board president of At Ease USA. “However, we know that PTSD doesn’t discriminate. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on frontline healthcare workers and, as the delta variant surges, they’re again battling exhaustion and struggling mentally.”

A recent study shows concerning rates of depression and PTSD among the nation’s healthcare workers. The study, conducted by the Yale School of Public Health, found that nearly one-quarter (22.8%) of all healthcare workers showed signs of probable PTSD, including burnout, nightmares, insomnia and lack of motivation.