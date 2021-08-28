Nebraska pandemic emergency funds to be issued Aug. 31

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be issuing $1,200 payments to families in the Aid to Dependent Children program on Aug. 31.

Those who received a payment in July 2021 will receive one in August. With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, Nebraska received a $4.4 million allotment from the Administration of Children and Families’s Temporary Assistance to Needy Families Program to assist eligible families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This payment is intended to be used by eligible families for any crisis needs they may have such as emergency housing, utility payments, food, clothing and back-to-school expenses.

ADC recipients will not need to take any action to receive the one-time payment which will be available on Aug. 31 on their designated ReliaCard or through a direct deposit option used for their regular ADC payments.

Households issued a July 2021 ADC payment after Aug. 26 will receive their one-time emergency assistance payment after initial approval.