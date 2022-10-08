Nebraska parents and caregivers encouraged to sign up for free virtual family conference

LINCOLN — A coalition of parents and Nebraska early childhood partners will present the first Conference for the Families and Parents of Small Children from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

This virtual conference is a collaborative effort between parents and early childhood organizations. The theme, “collaborate, learn, support, lead,” speaks to the reach of conference efforts, according to a press release.

Families can take part in sessions that offer information on child development and activities, hear from other parents, learn how to rally their communities to build stronger early childhood services locally and learn about resources available to the families of young children.

For information about the conference in both English and Spanish, or to register, visit bit.ly/nefamilyconference.

Conference highlights include:

A panel of parents that represent foster, adoptive, special needs, biological and other family experiences.

Sessions in both English and Spanish.

Interactive question and answer periods after each session.

A $30 gift card to the first 500 registrants who attend the conference in full.

Keynote speaker Portia Kennel, retired senior advisor with the Buffett Early Childhood Fund.

Watch parties offered around the state where families who don’t have access to Zoom technology can attend.

Resource packets that will be sent to registrants highlighting statewide resources for families.

Information on Preschool Development Grant funded initiatives aimed at building access for all Nebraska families to quality early childhood services (for more information see nebraskapdg.org).

“This isn’t just one event. We want to connect with families and continue to provide them with information and partner with them for the benefit of communities and children.” Mariana Munoz de Schell, Conference Organizer

“I think it’s important that we are the shared voice of the struggles families are going through.” Todd Schmeeckle, Parent Advisor

“I hope this conference connects us on a broader scale. We’ll be more powerful; the more parents that get connected, the more impact we’ll make.” Raegan Brown, Parent Advisor

“Parents’ voices matter. When the professionals don’t know what’s going on in our lives, the obstacles we meet, getting involved is the only way to inform them of what we need.” Krista Meyer, Parent Advisor

“I want every parent to understand that they are a valued resource for making a difference. You don’t have to get involved at the same level, but any level of involvement is to the benefit of your children and your community. Your experience will make a difference.” Ashley Schmit, Parent Advisor

For information about the conference in both English and Spanish, or to register, visit bit.ly/nefamilyconference.