Nebraska Pork announces new ambassador program

Choosing a career path can be difficult and with unlimited occupational options, it is helpful to receive a little guidance along the way.

With that premise in mind, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, under the direction of Education Director Sophia Lentfer, has announced a new Pork Ambassador Program.

The Pork Ambassador Program is a career development program that will provide a variety of firsthand experiences to promote career development, the organization said in a press release.

NPPA is seeking college-age students to be a part of the Pork Ambassador Program. Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 23 years of age and must be enrolled full-time in a Nebraska post-secondary school. The yearlong program will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024.

During that time students will attend seminars where they will learn about the various and varied career opportunities of the pork and agriculture industries. Applicants do not have to be a pork producer to apply.

Pork ambassadors will job shadow pork industry professionals, promote agriculture and the pork industry, improve your leadership, team building and communications skills. They will travel to the World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa, the Nebraska Pork Expo and other industry tours and group events.

Upon successfully completing the program, students will receive a $500 scholarship toward their education expenses. Students will not be responsible for any expenses to participate in the program.

To complete the application, go to nepork.org and submit an up-to-date resume by Nov. 1. Applications will be reviewed and selection notifications will be sent by Nov. 15.

For more information, contact Sophia Lentfer at sophia@nepork.org or 531-500-3423.