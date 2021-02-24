Nebraska Pork Expo in York July 21

LINCOLN — Anyone considering expanding or diversifying their operations are invited to the Nebraska Pork Expo set for July 21 in York.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Admission is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested by July 7.

The day will begin with a tradeshow and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Attendees will hear sessions on marketing and risk management, sustainability and renewable energy, ASF and traceability along with much more throughout the day. Panel discussions will be held over niche and contract pork production. A social hour will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to round out the day.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.

“The pork industry in Nebraska continues to grow and there are many great options for farmers looking to diversify with pork production. Diversifying an operation with livestock can increase cash flow and provide valuable nutrients that can offset commercial fertilizer costs,” said Kris Bousquet, AFAN director of livestock development. “We have designed this conference to provide farmers with the information and insight they need to consider adding swine production to their operations for future growth.”