Nebraska Pork Producers elects new directors

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Pork Producers Association has announced the election of four new board members: Aaron Doerr of Creighton; Hunter Thomas of Broken Bow; Walter Traudt of Clay Center will serve as directors and Allison Zabel of La Vista will assume the duties of first alternate director, according to a press release from the board.
The Nebraska Board of Directors is comprised of individuals dedicated to the success of the pork industry. Directors are elected for two-year terms and can serve up to 3 consecutive terms.
“I am extremely honored to welcome our new board members,” said Shana Beattie, president of the association. “Each one of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance.”
Aaron Doerr is partners with his parents Gary and Liz Doerr on a 250-sow farrow to finish operation near Creighton. In 2020 Doerr served as a Pork Forum delegate for the National Pork Producers Council.
“I think it’s important to be involved and do what’s best for the future of the industry and my own farms future,” Doerr said.
Hunter Thomas is a fourth-generation pig producer and vice president of his family business, Thomas Livestock located in Broken Bow. He has worked part time within the company since 2011 and been full time since he graduated college from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with an agri-business degree and ag-economics minor in May 2018. He has worked in all parts of the business, including breeding, farrowing, nursery, finish, feed mill, maintenance and office work. Outside of work he enjoys spending time with friends and family, hunting, golfing, going to the lake. Thomas is very involved with his community, serving on several governing boards and will participate in the House of Delegates for the U.S. SHIP Program.
Walter Traudt has a farming and hog production operation in the Clay Center area. Traudt farms 1100 acres of corn and soybeans and in 2015 added a 4000 head hog finishing barn.
“I have learned a lot about the production of hogs and row crop farming over the last several years and now I would be honored to be given the opportunity to learn about the policies and programs that would help me be a better livestock producer and farmer,” said Traudt.
Allison Zabel lives with her rescue dog, Cuda. She is a customer service specialist at PIC. Her 10 years in the industry started when she was a student at Iowa State University. She likes to spend her free time playing slow-pitch and in the fall at Husker or Cyclone tailgates. Zabel’s favorite pork dish is smoked pork belly burnt ends.