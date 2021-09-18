Nebraska Pork Producers elects new directors

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Pork Producers Association has announced the election of four new board members: Aaron Doerr of Creighton; Hunter Thomas of Broken Bow; Walter Traudt of Clay Center will serve as directors and Allison Zabel of La Vista will assume the duties of first alternate director, according to a press release from the board.

The Nebraska Board of Directors is comprised of individuals dedicated to the success of the pork industry. Directors are elected for two-year terms and can serve up to 3 consecutive terms.

“I am extremely honored to welcome our new board members,” said Shana Beattie, president of the association. “Each one of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance.”

Aaron Doerr is partners with his parents Gary and Liz Doerr on a 250-sow farrow to finish operation near Creighton. In 2020 Doerr served as a Pork Forum delegate for the National Pork Producers Council.

“I think it’s important to be involved and do what’s best for the future of the industry and my own farms future,” Doerr said.