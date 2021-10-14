Nebraska Prairie Museum to show largest collection of western art between Lincoln and Denver

In recognition of the month of National Indigenous Peoples Week, the Nebraska Prairie Museum has announced the opening of an exhibition featuring the imagery and sculptural talents of some of the nation’s most prominent names in American Indian art, the museum said in a press release.

Indigenous Peoples Week was established in the late 20th century to focus attention upon the cultures and peoples who occupied the North American continent before the arrival of European colonists. It is held annually to coincide with the traditional Columbus Day holiday.

The exhibition, titled “Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art,” will be dedicated in a Grand Opening Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Nebraska Prairie Museum, 2701 N. Burlington Ave., in Holdrege. The event will include an exclusive private showing of the display by David V. Wendell, exhibit curator, Keynote Address by Holdrege native and the founder of the Embury Library of American Art at the University of Nebraska’s Love Library, Stuart Embury and dedicatory remarks by Nebraska Prairie Museum Director Micah Huyser.

The grand opening and reception is open to the public, along with self guided or private group tours of the exhibit and museum complex during the museum’s daily business hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Call 308-995-5015 for more information or contact the museum’s website at nebraskaprairiemuseum.com.