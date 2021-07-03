Nebraska Press Women announce contest awards

Nebraska Press Women has announced award-winners in the NPW Professional Communications Contest.

“We had 139 entries from across the state and South Dakota,” said Mary Jane Skala of Kearney, NPW contest chair, adding that, of those, 43 won first place awards and moved on to national competition. NPW allows South Dakotans to enter its contest since South Dakota does not have a National Federation of Press Women affiliate.

Work entered in the competition had to have been published, posted or printed in 2020. Judges can award an entry a first, second, third or honorable mention, but are not obligated to do so. A judge may decide that no entry merits first place (or other) award. The contest is judged by experts in the field, and each entry receives feedback from the judge.

Categories in the competition include writing, editing and page design, photography and graphics, radio and television, public relations/promotion/publicity, web and social media, advertising, speeches, books and creative writing.

In what may be a record, four Kearney Hub staff members won a total of 69 awards. The four, and their award totals, include: Lori Potter, 28; Skala, 18; Erika Pritchard, 21; and Ana Salazar, 2. Potter retired this spring, and Pritchard now works for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.