Nebraska Press Women announce contest awards

Nebraska Press Women has announced award-winners in the NPW Professional Communications Contest.
“We had 139 entries from across the state and South Dakota,” said Mary Jane Skala of Kearney, NPW contest chair, adding that, of those, 43 won first place awards and moved on to national competition. NPW allows South Dakotans to enter its contest since South Dakota does not have a National Federation of Press Women affiliate.
Work entered in the competition had to have been published, posted or printed in 2020. Judges can award an entry a first, second, third or honorable mention, but are not obligated to do so. A judge may decide that no entry merits first place (or other) award. The contest is judged by experts in the field, and each entry receives feedback from the judge.
Categories in the competition include writing, editing and page design, photography and graphics, radio and television, public relations/promotion/publicity, web and social media, advertising, speeches, books and creative writing.
In what may be a record, four Kearney Hub staff members won a total of 69 awards. The four, and their award totals, include: Lori Potter, 28; Skala, 18; Erika Pritchard, 21; and Ana Salazar, 2. Potter retired this spring, and Pritchard now works for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Area award-winners are listed below:
» Ellen Mortenson, Gothenburg Leader reporter, won third in in-depth reporting: “Where is Christi Jo?” She also earned honorable mention placements in news story, newspaper (tie): “Preparing for Pandemic,” and in feature, print newspaper: “Lathan’s Story.”
» Barb Batie, Midwest Messenger/freelance reporter, won awards in 12 categories. She placed first in feature story/magazine or newsletter, “Superheroes and Princesses Fill Costume Corner at Children’s Museum” and, columns, humorous: “Mouse Wars 2020: the battles continue” and “Mouse Wars 2020: we’ve reached a Christmas truce.”
Batie placed second in specialty articles, agriculture: “Pioneers of no-till country”;
Specialty articles, business, “Nebraska expands German presence with new trade office”; specialty articles, government and politics: “KLA seeks balance in water rights organizations”; specialty articles, physical health: “From moldy corn to mental stress”; and specialty articles, green/environmental: “Cover crops evolve to suit farmer’s needs.”
She placed third in: Continuing coverage, “Boswell trial” articles; Specialty articles, agriculture, “Nebraska expands German presence”; and columns, personal opinion, bylined: “Extreme fire season: 50 years in the making” and “Elections behind the scenes.”
She received honorable mention in news story, newspaper: “Palm Sunday cruise in Lex marks starts of Holy Week” and specialty articles, religion, “Can-Do Spirit: rural church donates to food pantry in lieu of traditional holiday meal.”
» Heather Johnson, Mid-Plains Community College, area public information specialist, earned a total of seven awards: first place, advertising, radio and television: MPCC division commercials; public relations materials: “MPCC Annual Report”; Information for the media: single news/feature release, “MPCC bull rider ranks first in nation”; and information for the media: multiple news/feature releases, all relating to MPCC. She placed third in Photography, general: “Welding: We are MPCC,” and earned honorable mention awards in Personality profile, more than 500 words, “MPCC alum finds himself in nature” and Photography, Sports photo, “The winning shot.”