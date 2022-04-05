Nebraska Press Women’s conference to discuss nonprofit news media

YORK — Are Nebraska’s new nonprofit news media part of a new media mix or the first wave for the future of the newspaper industry?

It’s a question that will be the topic of the morning session at the Nebraska Press Women’s spring conference April 23 at the Best Western Plus, on the south side of Interstate 80 in York.

“The Nonprofit News Movement Comes to Nebraska” presentation will feature Matthew Wynn, Flatwater Free Press executive editor, and Cate Folsom, Nebraska Examiner editor-in-chief. The two editors will talk about the structure of their nonprofits, and their use of freelance and staff writers, NPW said in a press release.

The Flatwater Free Press website describes the publication as “Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter,” while the Nebraska Examiner describes itself as “Dogged. Principled. Dedicated to Nebraska news.”

At the noon luncheon, high school and professional NPW communications contest winners will receive recognition, and three women will be inducted into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame.

The afternoon program will be a panel discussion titled “Keeping Editors Happy.” Editors from both newsroom and public relations backgrounds will take on some age-old issues between editors and writers. Some of the topics, which are relevant to both full-time staffers and freelancers, will include being ready with story ideas, accepting assignments with grace and knowing who the readers are.

The conference will conclude by 4 p.m.

Registration for the day is $45 for members and $55 for non-members; lunch only, for members or non-members, is $25. The deadline is April 13.

Registration may be done online at nebraskapresswomen.org, or by mail to NPW Treasurer Barb Batie, 43590 Road 761, Lexington, NE 68850. Registrants need to include: name, address, phone number and email address. Make checks payable to Nebraska Press Women.

For more information, contact NPW President Lori Potter at 308-234-5974 or at potterspix@gmail.com.