Nebraska Press Women to meet for fall conference in Grand Island

A podcasting workshop and a panel discussion about covering the COVID-19 pandemic are among events planned for the Oct. 9, Nebraska Press Women Fall Conference and 75th Anniversary Celebration at the Ramada Midtown Conference Center, 2503 S. Locust St., in Grand Island.

“We Should Start a Podcast” will be presented by Kaci Richter of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communication. The talk will cover how to start a podcast, from equipment and planning to distribution and analytics, as well as best practices in podcasting.

Richter’s presentation will be followed by “The Illusion of Control in the Digital Era” by attorney, educator, TV arts program producer, newspaper columnist, travel writer and author Sherri Burr, who is New Mexico Press Women president and the 2021 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement.

Burr also will be the keynote speaker for the 75th anniversary celebration’s evening banquet. In “The Story Behind the Book,” she will talk about “Complicated Lives: Free Blacks in Virginia, 1691-1865,” published in 2019, which was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in the history category.

Also at the banquet, the 2021 Nebraska Press Women Communicator of Achievement will be announced.