Nebraska Public Media celebrating holidays with festive programming

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media offers a festive holiday lineup of television and radio programs to brighten the season. Enjoy musical performances, drama and PBS KIDS programs sure to warm the heart and light up the day. All times Central. This list is also available at nebraskapublicmedia.org/holiday.
Television holiday programming on Nebraska Public Media:
» “20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 7 p.m., Dec. 13; 8 p.m., Dec. 24.
» “Santa School,” 9 p.m., Dec. 13; 10 a.m., Dec. 18.
» “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” 8 p.m., Dec. 14.
» “Christmas on the Danube,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16; 9:30 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “A Chef’s Life Holiday Special,” 4 p.m., Dec. 18.
» “Kingston Trio Holiday Cheers,” 10 p.m., Dec. 18.
» “The Magic of Christmas in Alsace,” 11 a.m., Dec. 19.
» “Great Performances at the Met: Bryn Terfel in Concert,” 1 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Craft in America: Holiday,” 2 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Casting Call to Curtain Call,” 3 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Crane Candlelight Concert Homeward Bound for the Holidays,” 4 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Great British Baking Show Christmas Masterclass,” 8 p.m., Dec. 20; 10 a.m., Dec. 25.
» “Christmas at Belmont,” 9 p.m., Dec. 20; noon, Dec. 25.
» “Bucknell Candlelight Christmas,” 7 p.m., Dec. 23.
» “European Christmas Markets,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 24.
» “St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Grace and Truth,” 10 p.m., Dec. 24; 11 a.m., Dec. 25.
» “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, With Vanessa Williams,” 11 p.m., Dec. 24.
» “Wheaton College Christmas Festival: Through His Own Redeeming Love,” 1 p.m., Dec. 25.
» “Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Sutton Foster,” 4 p.m., Dec. 25.
» “Lawrence Welk Christmas Reunion,” 6 p.m., Dec. 25.
» “Holidays at Murray State 2021,” 7 p.m., Dec. 25.
» “Call the Midwife Holiday Special,” 8 p.m., Dec. 25.
PBS KIDS holiday programming on Nebraska Public Media:
» “Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas,” 7 a.m., Friday; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 7; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 16; 7 a.m., Dec. 20; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 24; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 26.
» “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 9 a.m., Friday; 1 p.m., Wednesday; 9 a.m., Dec. 15; 1 p.m., Dec. 21; 9 a.m., Dec. 24, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 26.
» “Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 10 a.m., Friday; 10 a.m., Dec. 10; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 17; 5 p.m., Dec. 23; 4 p.m., Dec. 24; 5:30 a.m., Dec. 26.
» “Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 12:30 p.m., Friday; 3 p.m., Thursday; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 16; 10 a.m., Dec. 23; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 24; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 26.
» “Peg + Cat + Holidays,” 2:30 p.m., Friday; 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14; 1 p.m., Dec. 24.
» “Peg + Cat Christmas Problem,” 6 p.m., Dec. 19.
» “Arthur’s Perfect Christmas,” 5 p.m., Friday; 8:30 a.m., Thursday; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 13; 1 p.m., Dec. 17; 8 a.m., Dec. 22; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 24; 5 a.m., Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 26.
» “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!” Noon, Monday; noon, Dec. 24.
» “Sesame Street Holiday at Hoopers,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday; Thursday; Dec. 14; Dec. 20; Dec. 23; Dec. 28; and 11 a.m. Dec. 17.
For a complete listing of all Nebraska Public Media programming, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/schedules. Also, listen or watch online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/live or the Nebraska Public Media App. Holiday programming is also available all month long on PBS KIDS 24/7.