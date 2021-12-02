Nebraska Public Media celebrating holidays with festive programming

» “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 9 a.m., Friday; 1 p.m., Wednesday; 9 a.m., Dec. 15; 1 p.m., Dec. 21; 9 a.m., Dec. 24, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 26.

» “Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 10 a.m., Friday; 10 a.m., Dec. 10; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 17; 5 p.m., Dec. 23; 4 p.m., Dec. 24; 5:30 a.m., Dec. 26.

» “Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 12:30 p.m., Friday; 3 p.m., Thursday; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 13; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 16; 10 a.m., Dec. 23; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 24; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 26.

» “Peg + Cat + Holidays,” 2:30 p.m., Friday; 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14; 1 p.m., Dec. 24.

» “Peg + Cat Christmas Problem,” 6 p.m., Dec. 19.

» “Arthur’s Perfect Christmas,” 5 p.m., Friday; 8:30 a.m., Thursday; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 13; 1 p.m., Dec. 17; 8 a.m., Dec. 22; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 24; 5 a.m., Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 26.

» “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!” Noon, Monday; noon, Dec. 24.

» “Sesame Street Holiday at Hoopers,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday; Thursday; Dec. 14; Dec. 20; Dec. 23; Dec. 28; and 11 a.m. Dec. 17.

For a complete listing of all Nebraska Public Media programming, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/schedules. Also, listen or watch online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/live or the Nebraska Public Media App. Holiday programming is also available all month long on PBS KIDS 24/7.