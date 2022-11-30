Nebraska Public Media celebrating holidays with specials

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media is offering a festive holiday lineup of television and radio programs for the season. All times Central. This list is also available online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/holiday.

Television holiday programming:

“Rick Steves’ European Christmas,” 1:30 p.m., Saturday; 11 p.m., Tuesday; 11:30 p.m., Dec. 10.

“Classic Christmas,” 7 p.m., Tuesday.

“Santa School,” 9 p.m., Dec. 12; 4 p.m., Dec. 17.

“O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 7 p.m. CT, Dec. 13; 1 p.m., Dec. 25.

“America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” 7 p.m., Dec. 15.

“A Chef’s Life Holiday Special,” 8 p.m., Dec. 16.

“Casting Call to Curtain Call,” 9 p.m., Dec. 16; 8 p.m., Dec. 20.

“The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life,” 3 p.m., Dec. 17; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 18; 7 p.m., Dec. 22.

“Crane Candlelight Concert: Peace & Love,” 10 p.m., Dec. 17.

“Holidays at Murray State 2022,” 1 p.m., Dec. 18; 2 p.m., Dec. 25.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” 5 p.m., Dec. 18; 7 p.m., Dec. 24.

“America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” 11:30 p.m., Dec. 18.

“Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas,” 8 p.m., Dec. 19.

“Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” 9 p.m., Dec. 19; 4 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas,” 9 p.m., Dec. 20.

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” 8 p.m., Dec. 23.

“CLOWN by Quentin Blake,” 9:30 p.m., Dec. 23.

“Ask This Old House: Happy Holidays,” 5:30 p.m., Dec. 24.

“All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas,” 8:30 p.m., Dec. 24; 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Home for Christmas with Jim McDonough,” 9 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams,” 10 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Kingston Trio Holiday,” 11 p.m., Dec. 24; 10 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Christmas at Belmont,” 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2019),” 3:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2020),” 5 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2021),” 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2022),” 8 p.m., Dec. 25.

PBS KIDS holiday programming:

“Arthur’s Perfect Christmas,” 6:30 a.m., Friday; 5 p.m., Tuesday; 10 a.m., Dec. 15; noon, Dec. 19; 5 p.m., Dec. 23; 5 a.m., Dec. 24.

“Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 8 a.m., Friday; 1 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m., Dec. 13; 4 p.m., Dec. 19; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 23; 8:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas,” 10 a.m., Friday; 7:30 a.m., Tuesday; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 15; 7 a.m., Dec. 21; 3 p.m., Dec. 23; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 1 p.m., Friday; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 9; 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 22; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 23; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 2:30 p.m., Friday; 4 p.m., Dec. 9; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16; 8:30 a.m., Dec. 20; 2 p.m., Dec. 23; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Peg + Cat + Holidays,” 4 p.m., Friday; 8:30 a.m., Wednesday; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 12; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 23.

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!,” 6 a.m., Monday; noon, Dec. 23; 5:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

Radio holiday programming:

“The Verge Solstice Special,” 6 p.m., Dec. 11.

“Magnificats in the Morning,” 10 a.m., Dec. 12 to Dec. 15; 10 a.m., Dec. 19 to 22.

“All Is Bright,” 11 a.m., Dec. 15; 2 p.m., Dec. 21; noon, Dec. 25.

“Candles Burning Brightly,” 11 a.m., Dec. 16.

“The Verge Hanukkah” special, 6 p.m., Dec. 18.

“Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season,” 11 a.m., Dec. 19.

“Hanukkah Lights 2021,” 2 p.m., Dec. 19; 11 a.m., Dec. 23.

“Nebraska Concerts: Deck the Halls” with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 10 p.m., Dec. 19.

“The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here,” 11 a.m., Dec. 20.

“An Afro Blue Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 20.

“Candles Burning Brightly,” 2 p.m., Dec. 20.

“A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico,” 11 a.m., Dec. 21.

“A Chanticleer Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 21; 11 a.m., Dec. 25.

“A Mexican Christmas: The Newberry Consort & EnsAmble Ad-Hoc,” 11 a.m., Dec. 22.

“A Soulful Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 22; 10 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs,” 2 p.m., Dec. 22.

“Friday LIVE Christmas and Solstice,” 10 a.m., Dec. 23; 5 p.m., Dec. 25.

“St. Olaf Christmas Festival,” 1 p.m., Dec. 23; 11 a.m., Dec. 24.

“The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special,” 7 p.m., Dec. 23.

“A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” 9 a.m., Dec. 24.

“World Café,” 5 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Jazz Currents with Bruce Wallace: Santa and the Seventh Candle,” 7 p.m. CT, Dec. 24.

“Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration, 9 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander,” 10 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Welcome Christmas,” 9 a.m., Dec. 25.

“The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays,” 1 p.m., Dec. 25.

William Henry Fry’s “Santa Claus Symphony,” 2 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite,” 2:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“The Verge Christmas,” 6 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Classical 24 Holiday Music,” 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 25.

“Bach Christmas Oratorio,” parts 1-5, 1 p.m., Dec. 26 to 30.

“Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Christmas Mass, Messe de Minuit (Midnight Mass for Christmas),” 1:30 p.m., Dec. 26.

“The Sounds of Kwanzaa” 2 p.m., Dec. 26.

“Nebraska Concerts: Christmas at the Cathedral, Omaha Symphonic Chorus” 10 p.m., Dec. 26.

“Jazz Currents with Bruce Wallace: Swingin’ in the New Year,” 7 p.m., Dec. 31.

“The Verge: Dance in the New Year,” 6 p.m., Jan. 1.

“New Year’s Day from Vienna 2023,” 10 a.m., Jan. 2; 1 p.m., Jan. 3.

“Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 6, 1 p.m., Jan. 2.

“The Verge: Cold Winter Snow Show,” 6 p.m., Jan. 8.

Listen or watch online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/live, with the Nebraska Public Media app or with the PBS Video app. Children’s holiday programming is also available all month long on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel.