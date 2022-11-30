 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Public Media celebrating holidays with specials

  • 0

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media is offering a festive holiday lineup of television and radio programs for the season. All times Central. This list is also available online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/holiday.

Television holiday programming:

“Rick Steves’ European Christmas,” 1:30 p.m., Saturday; 11 p.m., Tuesday; 11:30 p.m., Dec. 10.

“Classic Christmas,” 7 p.m., Tuesday.

“Santa School,” 9 p.m., Dec. 12; 4 p.m., Dec. 17.

“O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” 7 p.m. CT, Dec. 13; 1 p.m., Dec. 25.

“America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays,” 7 p.m., Dec. 15.

“A Chef’s Life Holiday Special,” 8 p.m., Dec. 16.

People are also reading…

“Casting Call to Curtain Call,” 9 p.m., Dec. 16; 8 p.m., Dec. 20.

“The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life,” 3 p.m., Dec. 17; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 18; 7 p.m., Dec. 22.

“Crane Candlelight Concert: Peace & Love,” 10 p.m., Dec. 17.

“Holidays at Murray State 2022,” 1 p.m., Dec. 18; 2 p.m., Dec. 25.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” 5 p.m., Dec. 18; 7 p.m., Dec. 24.

“America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” 11:30 p.m., Dec. 18.

“Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas,” 8 p.m., Dec. 19.

“Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas,” 9 p.m., Dec. 19; 4 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas,” 9 p.m., Dec. 20.

“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” 8 p.m., Dec. 23.

“CLOWN by Quentin Blake,” 9:30 p.m., Dec. 23.

“Ask This Old House: Happy Holidays,” 5:30 p.m., Dec. 24.

“All Is Bright: A Concordia Christmas,” 8:30 p.m., Dec. 24; 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Home for Christmas with Jim McDonough,” 9 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams,” 10 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Kingston Trio Holiday,” 11 p.m., Dec. 24; 10 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Christmas at Belmont,” 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2019),” 3:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2020),” 5 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2021),” 6:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Call the Midwife Holiday Special (2022),” 8 p.m., Dec. 25.

PBS KIDS holiday programming:

“Arthur’s Perfect Christmas,” 6:30 a.m., Friday; 5 p.m., Tuesday; 10 a.m., Dec. 15; noon, Dec. 19; 5 p.m., Dec. 23; 5 a.m., Dec. 24.

“Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas,” 8 a.m., Friday; 1 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m., Dec. 13; 4 p.m., Dec. 19; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 23; 8:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas,” 10 a.m., Friday; 7:30 a.m., Tuesday; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 15; 7 a.m., Dec. 21; 3 p.m., Dec. 23; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Nature Cat: A Nature Carol,” 1 p.m., Friday; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 9; 11:30 a.m., Dec. 14; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 22; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 23; 7:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World,” 2:30 p.m., Friday; 4 p.m., Dec. 9; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16; 8:30 a.m., Dec. 20; 2 p.m., Dec. 23; 6:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Peg + Cat + Holidays,” 4 p.m., Friday; 8:30 a.m., Wednesday; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 12; 9:30 a.m., Dec. 23.

“The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!,” 6 a.m., Monday; noon, Dec. 23; 5:30 a.m., Dec. 25.

Radio holiday programming:

“The Verge Solstice Special,” 6 p.m., Dec. 11.

“Magnificats in the Morning,” 10 a.m., Dec. 12 to Dec. 15; 10 a.m., Dec. 19 to 22.

“All Is Bright,” 11 a.m., Dec. 15; 2 p.m., Dec. 21; noon, Dec. 25.

“Candles Burning Brightly,” 11 a.m., Dec. 16.

“The Verge Hanukkah” special, 6 p.m., Dec. 18.

“Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season,” 11 a.m., Dec. 19.

“Hanukkah Lights 2021,” 2 p.m., Dec. 19; 11 a.m., Dec. 23.

“Nebraska Concerts: Deck the Halls” with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 10 p.m., Dec. 19.

“The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here,” 11 a.m., Dec. 20.

“An Afro Blue Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 20.

“Candles Burning Brightly,” 2 p.m., Dec. 20.

“A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico,” 11 a.m., Dec. 21.

“A Chanticleer Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 21; 11 a.m., Dec. 25.

“A Mexican Christmas: The Newberry Consort & EnsAmble Ad-Hoc,” 11 a.m., Dec. 22.

“A Soulful Christmas,” 1 p.m., Dec. 22; 10 a.m., Dec. 25.

“Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs,” 2 p.m., Dec. 22.

“Friday LIVE Christmas and Solstice,” 10 a.m., Dec. 23; 5 p.m., Dec. 25.

“St. Olaf Christmas Festival,” 1 p.m., Dec. 23; 11 a.m., Dec. 24.

“The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special,” 7 p.m., Dec. 23.

“A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” 9 a.m., Dec. 24.

“World Café,” 5 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Jazz Currents with Bruce Wallace: Santa and the Seventh Candle,” 7 p.m. CT, Dec. 24.

“Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration, 9 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Holiday Jazz with Dee Alexander,” 10 p.m., Dec. 24.

“Welcome Christmas,” 9 a.m., Dec. 25.

“The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays,” 1 p.m., Dec. 25.

William Henry Fry’s “Santa Claus Symphony,” 2 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite,” 2:30 p.m., Dec. 25.

“The Verge Christmas,” 6 p.m., Dec. 25.

“Classical 24 Holiday Music,” 8 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 25.

“Bach Christmas Oratorio,” parts 1-5, 1 p.m., Dec. 26 to 30.

“Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s Christmas Mass, Messe de Minuit (Midnight Mass for Christmas),” 1:30 p.m., Dec. 26.

“The Sounds of Kwanzaa” 2 p.m., Dec. 26.

“Nebraska Concerts: Christmas at the Cathedral, Omaha Symphonic Chorus” 10 p.m., Dec. 26.

“Jazz Currents with Bruce Wallace: Swingin’ in the New Year,” 7 p.m., Dec. 31.

“The Verge: Dance in the New Year,” 6 p.m., Jan. 1.

“New Year’s Day from Vienna 2023,” 10 a.m., Jan. 2; 1 p.m., Jan. 3.

“Bach Christmas Oratorio,” part 6, 1 p.m., Jan. 2.

“The Verge: Cold Winter Snow Show,” 6 p.m., Jan. 8.

Listen or watch online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/live, with the Nebraska Public Media app or with the PBS Video app. Children’s holiday programming is also available all month long on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 reasons to gift thrift store finds this year

4 reasons to gift thrift store finds this year

Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment. Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand gifts, plus a few tips and ideas to help you thrift a gift this holiday season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Easy ways to reduce your screen time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News