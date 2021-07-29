Nebraska Public Media film explores public health officials

LINCOLN — Weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak, local health departments were working to improve the health of people living in districts across Nebraska. The pandemic made their mission more essential than ever.

The new television documentary “The COVID Chronicles” takes you behind the scenes with public health professionals in two districts, bringing you into the room as they investigate hotspots for the virus, provide testing and coordinate with first responders and overcrowded hospitals.

“The COVID Chronicles” premieres at 9 p.m. Aug. 9 on Nebraska Public Media.

The 12-person staff at Three Rivers Public Health District, serving Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, was pulled into the pandemic in its earliest days. In early March 2020, suspected exposures at a Special Olympics of Nebraska event in Fremont required a massive and urgent response from the district. Within days, it also confronted the state’s first outbreak in a nursing home and a county jail.