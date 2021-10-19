Nebraska Public Media hosting online Elder Justice Training

LINCOLN — The 11th annual Elder Justice Training will be live streamed by Nebraska Public Media from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska. However, everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend but registration is needed in order to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.

Registration opened on Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 2. The link for registering will be found on the website dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining; there is also a PDF to print and mail/fax/email in if needed. For any questions, call 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, remote sites are in Beatrice, Hastings, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College, and CLE’s approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Julie Masters, Terry Haney chair of gerontology at UNO.