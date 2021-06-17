Nebraska Public Media hosting online family science event

LINCOLN — Join Nebraska Public Media for a virtual “Hero Elementary” Family Science event 4:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The online event will screen an episode of the PBS KIDS series “Hero Elementary” and do simple science experiments led by Nebraska’s Lead PBS Digital Innovator Allison Pontious of Oakdale Elementary in Omaha.

For more information, including registration and items required for the science experiment, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/kidsevents.

Kids who want to practices their “powers of observation” can download the new “Hero Elementary” game “Operation Investigation.” The game is available from the Apple App Store.