Nebraska Public Media hosting ‘WELL BEINGS’ online mental health program

LINCOLN — Undiagnosed, untreated or inadequately treated mental illnesses can significantly interfere with a student’s ability to learn, grow and develop, according to a press release.

Many students need support as they navigate mental health issues, and it is often mental health professionals at school and educators who guide at-risk students to the resources they need.

Nebraska Public Media is hosting its fourth “WELL BEINGS” livestream event and community discussion, “Mental Health in the Classroom,” at 4:30 p.m. CT June 17, at nebraskapublicmedia.org/wellbeings. This is a free online event and registration is not required.

“Mental Health in the Classroom” includes a panel of experts who are on the frontlines of providing care and understanding for youth who struggle with mental health issues.

The online event will feature personal stories from young adults, as well as practical skills and information that students, parents, teachers and others who care for young people can use to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in school-age children.

Panelists include: