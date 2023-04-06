LINCOLN — For thousands of years, pallid sturgeon have thrived in the murky waters of the Missouri River, but infrastructure built 70 years ago for flood control and river navigation are endangering the survival of this ancient fish.

Nebraska Public Media is telling the story of the struggle to protect pallid sturgeons, as well as manage Missouri River flooding, as part of a national “Climate Across America” initiative that pairs public media stations with the award-winning PBS science series “NOVA” to produce and distribute multiplatform, climate-focused content.

The digital story about the pallid sturgeon, “Pallid Sturgeon: Ancient Fish, Modern Problem,” launches April 19, on the Nebraska Public Media website and its social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Audiences can also follow the “Climate Across America” initiative online, using the hashtag #ClimateAcrossAmerica.

Timed with the locally produced digital content, “NOVA” will premiere two television documentaries nationally as part of the initiative. “Weathering the Future,” airs at 8 p.m. CT, April 12, and “Chasing Carbon Zero” airs at 10 p.m. CT, April 26. Both episodes can be seen on Nebraska Public Media. They will be streamed at pbs.org/nova, on NOVA’s YouTube channel, and via the PBS App.

Leveraging the reach and power of the PBS system with major support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, “Climate Across America” will spotlight how climate change affects communities across the U.S. and engage audiences in productive conversations about innovative climate solutions.

“Climate Across America” is part of the “NOVA” Science and Society Project, with major support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The project is dedicated to telling stories at the intersection of science and society, stories that provide exceptional opportunities for “Climate Across America” audience engagement around the role of science and technology in our lives.

Nebraska Public Media is one of 10 public media stations working closely with “NOVA” to create, share and amplify solutions-oriented climate content including short-form videos, radio and audio stories, articles, e-newsletters and social media posts.

“NOVA” is the most popular primetime science series on American television, demystifying the scientific and technological concepts that shape and define our lives, our planet and our universe. The PBS series is also one of the most widely distributed science programs around the world, and is a multimedia, multiplatform brand reaching more than 55 million Americans every year on television and online.

Major funding for “Weathering the Future,” and the “Climate Across America” Science and Society Project is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Additional funding is provided by the GBH Planet Future Fund. Funding for “NOVA” is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.