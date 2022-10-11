Nebraska Public Media offering free personal estate planning guide

LINCOLN — Estate planning is important for everyone, no matter their age or wealth. A thoughtfully prepared estate plan can safeguard finances and inheritance, as well as guide future health decisions, provide for loved ones and create a lasting legacy.

Nebraska Public Media is participating in a public awareness campaign to promote National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Oct. 17-23, and offering a free personal estate planning guide, NPM said in a press release.

“Creating an estate plan is a lot like planting a seed that grows into a strong tree," said John Knape, Nebraska Public Media’s director of major and planned giving. "Though most of us may be limited to making small donations during our lifetime, we can make a significant impact on an organization with an estate gift. Raising awareness about the benefits of estate planning aligns with our public service and educational mission.”

The free personal estate planning guide is part of the network’s “Plant the Seed” campaign, a plan to help individuals organize their financial assets and think through their personal and charitable goals.

The guide can help people organize key information in one place which can simplify future conversations with financial advisors.

Anyone can request the free guide by contacting Nebraska Public Media at 800-634-6788 or emailing plannedgiving@nebraskapublicmedia.org. Information is also available at nebraskapublicmedia.org/planttheseed.

In 2008, Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the third week in October as National Estate Planning Awareness Week.