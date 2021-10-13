Nebraska Public Media offering guide for estate planning week

LINCOLN — A thoughtfully prepared estate plan can safeguard finances and inheritance, as well as guide future health decisions and provide for loved ones.

Nebraska Public Media is taking part in a public awareness campaign to promote National Estate Planning Awareness Week, Oct. 18 to 24, and offering a free “Personal Estate Planning Guide.”

“Creating an estate plan is a lot like planting a seed. A few simple steps today can give you peace of mind that you and your loved ones are well protected for the future. Raising awareness about the benefits of estate planning aligns with our public service and educational mission,” said John Knape, Nebraska Public Media’s director of major and planned giving.

The free “Personal Estate Planning Guide” is part of the network’s “Plant the Seed” campaign, a plan to help individuals organize their financial assets and think through their personal and charitable goals. The guide can help people organize key information in one place which can simplify future conversations with financial advisors.

Anyone can request the free guide by contacting Nebraska Public Media at 800-634-6788 or emailing plannedgiving@nebraskapublicmedia.org. Information is also available at nebraskapublicmedia.org/planttheseed.

In 2008, Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the third week in October as National Estate Planning Awareness Week.