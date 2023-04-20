LINCOLN — Everyone has the right to fair housing, whether they are buying, renting or applying for a loan. A new “Connects” television production from Nebraska Public Media discusses fair housing and the history of housing discrimination in Nebraska and the United States. “Welcome Homes: Fair Housing in Nebraska” airs at noon, Sunday, on World.

Hosted by Tut Kailech, the program features interviews with representatives from OutNebraska, Disability Rights Nebraska and the Refugee Empowerment Center, as well as a panel discussion about fair housing issues in the state. The agencies will present common scenarios faced by Nebraskans and share advice for those who suspect they may have experienced housing discrimination.

"Fair housing is a fundamental right and this program will help raise awareness about the importance of fair housing laws, and promote greater understanding and respect for the diversity of our community,” said Paula Gardner, director of the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission.

In addition to exploring the history of fair housing laws and how Black families were negatively affected by federal programs created after the Depression, “Welcome Homes: Fair Housing in Nebraska” panelists will also discuss current issues and challenges, and highlight resources and services available to help individuals and families navigate fair housing issues. Viewers can learn about their rights and responsibilities as tenants, property owners and homeowners.

The “Connects” program “Welcome Homes: Fair Housing in Nebraska” is produced in cooperation with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission. Its April broadcast coincides with the observance of National Fair Housing Month.

“Welcome Homes: Fair Housing in Nebraska” also airs on World at Noon CT, Sunday, May 28.

For additional resources about fair housing or to watch “Welcome Homes: Fair Housing in Nebraska” online, go to nebraskapublicmedia.org/welcomehomes.