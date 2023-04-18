LINCOLN — Nebraska’s finest high school orators will take the stage for the “2023 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” at 1 p.m. April 30 on Nebraska Public Media.

Produced in the Ron Hull Studio at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, the two-hour program showcases high school students performing their winning state championship speeches.

The annual Nebraska School Activities Association event was March 15-17 at Kearney High School and included students from Nebraska schools competing in classes A, B, C1, C2, D1 and D2.

“2023 NSAA Speech Championships: Best of the Best” can also be viewed at nebraskapublicmedia.org.