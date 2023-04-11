LINCOLN — Qualified health care providers interested in receiving support through the Nebraska Telehealth Program now have until close of business on May 22 to apply for $1.5 million in available state funding.

The state extension coincides with the Federal Communication Commission's adjustment of its filing window from April 3 to May 1, for its Rural Health Care 2023 funding year.

$1.5 million from the Nebraska Universal Services Fund was allocated by Nebraska Public Service Commission for fiscal year 2023 for the Nebraska Telehealth Program.

“With the role Telehealth plays in our healthcare system continuing to increase, this support is designed to assist in improving the quality of health care available to patients in rural communities,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “We encourage eligible rural health care entities to take advantage of this supplemental support.”

The State Telehealth program is supplemental and secondary to support received through the FCC’s Rural Health Care, Healthcare Connect Fund. Applicants for state program funds must first demonstrate participation in the federal HCF program. Applicants for the funds can be either an individual health care provider or a consortium of health care providers.

An application form along with frequently asked questions can be found on the Nebraska Telehealth Program page of the PSC website.