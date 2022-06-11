Nebraska Ranch Practicum hosts first session

The Nebraska Ranch Practicum had its first session at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on June 6 to start its 23rd year, according to a press release.

The first session of the practicum covered topics that influence the decisions of ranchers and their operations. Economics, cattle health, reproduction and plants were some of the key topics that were discussed.

The Nebraska Ranch Practicum is an educational program that offers hands-on experience to participants and gives them the skills and education they need to be successful in today’s ranching industry.

To set ranchers up for success, Extension educator Troy Walz said, “We look at the whole system. Any change that they have, we look at how it is going to affect their ranching operation.”

The three-season program will continue with sessions in June, July, September, November and January.

For more information, go to nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu.