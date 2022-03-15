Nebraska Regional Poison Center using awareness week to remind public of dangers

Poison Prevention Week is the third full week in March and is dedicated to raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of poisoning, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center said in a press release.

This year, the poison center’s theme for the week is “Here for the Ages.” This is the 60th year that the organization has been assisting callers.

NRPC’s toll free phone number is 1-800-222-1222, and you can also contact the center by texting the word “poison” to 797979 to save the number in your mobile phone contacts.

The NRPC offers free public education materials at nebraskapoison.com or by calling. Check out the video of Pinky the poison-proof elephant as he explains to kids about the danger of poisons in everyday settings. NRPC offers activity sheets and primary age videos, poison-proofing tips and other educational resources for teens and adults. Pinky coloring books are a free resource and a fun tool for educating young children about poison prevention.

A poison is anything that can harm you if it is used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount. Here are a few tips for poison prevention:

» Check your home and garage for personal care items, laundry detergent packets, cleaning supplies, plants, alcohol, pesticides, gasoline and medicine and keep them out of sight or locked up. Never put harmful chemicals in other containers such as water bottles.

» Never refer to medicine as “candy.” Put medicines including vitamins up and away after every use. Read all labels carefully on medicine and household products.

» Never mix household products together. Keep liquid nicotine and cigarettes out of the reach of children. Be aware that many product labels look like candy or other liquids that can entice kids; keep these up out of reach or locked up safely. Since poisons are all around us and can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time of life, the center’s goal is to protect everyone by incorporating safe poison prevention measures.