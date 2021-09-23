Nebraska Repertory Theatre announces season

LINCOLN — Nebraska Repertory Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season. “Journey” is the season’s theme.

The season opens on Wednesday with Nebraska Repertory Executive Director Christina Kirk making her Repertory directorial debut with William Shakespeare’s popular comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” according to a press release.

In October, the Rep launches a new haunted attraction with “ShakesFEAR at the Haunted Temple.” The program features a haunted forest, meddling fairies and other evil characters straight out of the Bard’s plays. “ShakesFEAR at the Haunted Temple” is poised to become an annual holiday tradition.

The production of Nathan Alan Davis’ poetic coming-of-age story “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea,” takes center stage in November. The piece is produced in collaboration with the St. Louis Black Repertory Theatre Company and is directed by their founding producing director, Ron Himes.

Spring 2022 begins with an original piece, “The Way to the Way,” conceived and directed by Nebraska Rep’s Artistic Director Andy Park. Based on the ancient writings of Chinese philosopher Lao-Tzu, “The Way to the Way,” features breathtaking visuals including large-scale puppetry.